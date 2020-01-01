Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 7884B: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 7884B

Samsung Exynos 7884B

Samsung Exynos 7884B – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 18, 2019, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A73 at 1560 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A53 at 1350 MHz.

CPU Performance
24
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
58
NanoReview Score
38

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
3845
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
95999

Smartphones

Phones with Exynos 7884BAnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy A20e98860
2. Samsung Galaxy A2098738
3. Samsung Galaxy M10s98634
4. Samsung Galaxy A10e98190
5. Samsung Galaxy A1097873

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 7884B SoC with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 1560 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz
Cores 2
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019
Class Low end

Comparison with competitors

