Samsung Exynos 7884B
Samsung Exynos 7884B – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 18, 2019, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A73 at 1560 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A53 at 1350 MHz.
CPU Performance
24
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
58
NanoReview Score
38
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
3845
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
95999
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 7884B
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy A20e
|98860
|2. Samsung Galaxy A20
|98738
|3. Samsung Galaxy M10s
|98634
|4. Samsung Galaxy A10e
|98190
|5. Samsung Galaxy A10
|97873
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|Cores
|2
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|Class
|Low end