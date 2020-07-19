AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +27%
481
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +30%
3583
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +14%
2616
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +35%
17906
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +29%
1282
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +33%
7365
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|199 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
