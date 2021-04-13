Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 3400G

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 5600G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +135%
4511
Ryzen 5 3400G
1923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600X
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5500U
3. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 3600
4. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 3600X
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i5 10400
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 3300X
7. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i5 10400H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 3200G
9. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i5 10400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 5 5600G?
EnglishРусский