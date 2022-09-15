Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 7600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU RDNA 2
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +20%
1844
Ryzen 5 5600X
1539
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +25%
14669
Ryzen 5 5600X
11753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 15, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Vermeer
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU RDNA 2 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 37x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 38MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics RDNA 2 -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 7600X?
