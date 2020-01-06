AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores against the 3 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +5%
476
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2684
Ryzen 5 4600H +26%
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 4700U +4%
2606
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14135
Ryzen 5 4600H +8%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1066
Ryzen 5 4600H +2%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4246
Ryzen 5 4600H +4%
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
