AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 25 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3370
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +2%
5753
5624
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
