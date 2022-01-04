Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1676 vs 1106 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +50%
1704
1137
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +85%
14692
7931
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2460
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14690
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +52%
1675
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +78%
9916
5562
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
