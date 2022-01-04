AMD Ryzen 5 6600H vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1472 vs 1095 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1156
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7999
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14829
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H +34%
1481
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H +48%
8121
5489
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|6
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
