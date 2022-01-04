Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i5 12450H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
Intel Core i5 12450H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1629 vs 1098 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +38%
1593
Ryzen 5 4600H
1153
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +25%
9948
Ryzen 5 4600H
7976
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +45%
3592
Ryzen 5 4600H
2477
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +23%
18131
Ryzen 5 4600H
14700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +49%
1639
Ryzen 5 4600H
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +48%
8512
Ryzen 5 4600H
5751
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

