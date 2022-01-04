Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1629 vs 1098 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +38%
1593
1153
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +25%
9948
7976
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +45%
3592
2477
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +23%
18131
14700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +49%
1639
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +48%
8512
5751
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
