AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 2700X VS AMD Ryzen 7 5700X AMD Ryzen 7 2700X We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 2700X and 5700X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers

Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 7 2700X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 15, 2022 April 19, 2018 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3 Zen+ Model number Vermeer - Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 37x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 4.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm TDP 65 W 105 W Max. temperature 90°C 85°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support - Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20