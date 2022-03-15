Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 7 2700X: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700X and 5700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +37%
1529
Ryzen 7 2700X
1113
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +40%
14280
Ryzen 7 2700X
10186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 7 2700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 April 19, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Model number Vermeer -
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 90°C 85°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 7 5700X?
