AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5700G

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 5800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1305 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +30%
1683
Ryzen 7 5700G
1296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +13%
9799
Ryzen 7 5700G
8683

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 1, 2021
Launch price 449 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) -
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 -
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 7 5800X?
