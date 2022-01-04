AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1513 vs 1094 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +27%
1501
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +84%
13148
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +38%
1522
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +91%
9347
4895
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Lucienne
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|-
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1