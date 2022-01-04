Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 6800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1513 vs 1094 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +27%
1501
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +84%
13148
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +38%
1522
Ryzen 5 5500U
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +91%
9347
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Lucienne
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size - 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11800H vs Ryzen 7 6800H
2. Core i7 12700H vs Ryzen 7 6800H
3. Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 6800H
4. Apple M1 vs Ryzen 7 6800H
5. Core i7 12800H vs Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
7. Core i7 1165G7 vs Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Core i3 1115G4 vs Ryzen 5 5500U
9. Core i5 10210U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
10. Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 6800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский