AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 5700G VS AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 5700G We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700G and 7800X3D Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later

Has 81920 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1484 points

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G More than 6° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 5700G

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2023 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Cezanne) Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.6 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 42x 38x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Package Transistors 13.1 billions 10.7 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm Socket AM5 AM4 TDP 120 W 45-65 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 162 W - Peak temperature 89°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 128 512 TMUs 8 32 ROPs 4 8 Execution Units 2 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 7800X3D 0.54 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5700G n/a

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support Yes No

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 24