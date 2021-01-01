Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X
3481
Ryzen 9 5900 +1%
3522
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 549 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 9 5900X?
