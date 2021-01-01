AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
84
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
631
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
10354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +1%
3507
3480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +75%
46929
26821
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +3%
1712
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +77%
17271
9751
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|799 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
