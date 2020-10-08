AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +2%
651
640
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +22%
10249
8414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +3%
1758
1699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +26%
17736
14024
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|799 USD
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
