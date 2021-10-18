Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Apple M1 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Apple M1 Max
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1537 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +3%
1554
Ryzen 5 5600G
1502
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +11%
12634
Ryzen 5 5600G
11347
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
20396
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +15%
1804
Ryzen 5 5600G
1563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +61%
12822
Ryzen 5 5600G
7958

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 10 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 57 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 4096 448
TMUs 256 28
ROPs 128 7
TGP 60 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max +839%
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

