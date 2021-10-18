Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 30 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1537 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +3%
1554
1502
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +11%
12634
11347
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20396
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +15%
1804
1563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +61%
12822
7958
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|10
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|448
|TMUs
|256
|28
|ROPs
|128
|7
|TGP
|60 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
