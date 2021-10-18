Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Around 136.53 GB/s (200%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 30 vs 54 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1415 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +8%
1540
Ryzen 7 5800H
1430
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +1%
12346
Ryzen 7 5800H
12248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
n/a
Ryzen 7 5800H
21867
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +24%
1769
Ryzen 7 5800H
1428
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +71%
12785
Ryzen 7 5800H
7495

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 2048 512
TMUs 128 32
ROPs 64 8
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
25 (50%)
25 (50%)
Total votes: 50

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max
2. Apple M1 Pro and Intel Core i7 1165G7
3. Apple M1 Pro and Intel Core i9 11980HK
4. Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Intel Core i7 10750H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Intel Core i7 10875H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Apple M1 Pro?
EnglishРусский