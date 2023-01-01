Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 7 7735HS: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7735HS and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1771 vs 1574 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1514
Ryzen 7 7735HS +3%
1555
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12039
Ryzen 7 7735HS +16%
13917
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +8%
3815
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3518
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
21842
Ryzen 7 7735HS +17%
25555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +13%
1759
Ryzen 7 7735HS
1563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +27%
12416
Ryzen 7 7735HS
9812
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.75 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 -
E-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 10 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 30 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 2048 768
TMUs 128 48
ROPs 64 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS or Apple M1 Pro?
