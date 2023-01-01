Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
48
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
90
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1771 vs 1574 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1514
Ryzen 7 7735HS +3%
1555
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12039
Ryzen 7 7735HS +16%
13917
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +8%
3815
3518
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21842
Ryzen 7 7735HS +17%
25555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +13%
1759
1563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +27%
12416
9812
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.75 GHz
|E-Cores
|2
|-
|E-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|10
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|30 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|768
|TMUs
|128
|48
|ROPs
|64
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
