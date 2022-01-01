Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HX – 30 vs 45 Watt
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 3.686 TFLOPS
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12044
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +8%
1742
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +24%
12492
10073
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|768
|TMUs
|128
|48
|ROPs
|64
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
