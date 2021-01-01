Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 14 vs 54 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1468 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Ryzen 7 5800H +37%
563
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2137
Ryzen 7 5800H +122%
4744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +21%
3768
3126
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15279
Ryzen 7 5800H +45%
22191
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +18%
1761
1488
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7634
Ryzen 7 5800H +6%
8058
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
