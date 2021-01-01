Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H VS Apple M1 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review General overview and comparison of the processors Power Efficiency The efficiency score of electricity consumption Apple M1 96 Ryzen 7 6800H 79 NanoReview Final Score Generic CPU rating Apple M1 79 Ryzen 7 6800H 90

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800H and M1 Advantages of Apple M1 Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 14 vs 45 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

Supports quad-channel memory

47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 2.6 TFLOPS

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General Vendor Apple AMD Released November 20, 2020 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Rembrandt Socket Apple M-Socket FP7 Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 32x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 16 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm TDP 14 W 45 W Max. temperature - 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2400 MHz Shading Units 1024 768 TMUs 64 48 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 128 12 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 6800H +42% 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 16 GB - Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 20