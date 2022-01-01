Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 6800U​: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800U​ are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800U​ and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800U​ – 14 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +7%
1505
Ryzen 7 6800U​
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7756
Ryzen 7 6800U​ +55%
12056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 27x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 14 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 16 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

