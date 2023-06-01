We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
What are the key differences between M1 and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
Around 136.55 GB/s (200%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM Supports quad-channel memory Has 4 more physical cores 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1759 points
Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
Benchmarks
Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Specifications
Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and Apple M1
Vendor
Apple
Apple
Released
June 1, 2023
November 20, 2020
Type
Laptop
Laptop
instruction set
ARMv8
ARMv8
Codename
Apple M2
Apple M1
Integrated GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU
Apple M1 GPU
Performance Cores
P-Cores
8
4
P-Threads
8
4
Base Frequency (P)
3.5 GHz
3.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores
4
4
E-Threads
4
4
Base Frequency (E)
2.4 GHz
2.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores
12
8
Total Threads
12
8
L1 Cache
192K (per core)
192K (per core)
L2 Cache
32MB (shared)
12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier
No
No
Transistors
-
16 billions
Fabrication process
5 nm
5 nm
Socket
Apple M-Socket
Apple M-Socket
TDP
30 W
14 W
Integrated Graphics
Apple M2 Pro GPU
Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock
-
450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock
1398 MHz
1278 MHz
Shading Units
-
1024
TMUs
-
64
ROPs
-
32
Execution Units
-
128
TGP
-
15 W
Max. Resolution
-
6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory types
LPDDR5-6400
LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size
32 GB
16 GB
Max. Memory Channels
4
2
Max. Memory Bandwidth
204.8 GB/s
68.25 GB/s
ECC Support
No
No
PCI Express Version
4.0
4.0
