Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Ultra or M1 Max: what's better?

Apple M2 Ultra vs M1 Max

Apple M2 Ultra
VS
Apple M1 Max
Apple M2 Ultra
Apple M1 Max

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Around 390.4 GB/s (95%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1972 vs 1785 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +9%
1681
M1 Max
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +121%
27180
M1 Max
12290
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
M1 Max
3820
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
M1 Max
22023
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +11%
1963
M1 Max
1775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +121%
27743
M1 Max
12561
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Ultra and M1 Max

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released May 5, 2023 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Codename Apple M2 Apple M1
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 2
E-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 10
Total Threads 24 10
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 64MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 134 billions 57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 60 W 30 W
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 4096
TMUs - 256
ROPs - 128
TGP - 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 192 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M2 Max vs Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i7 11850H vs Apple M1 Max
3. Apple M2 Pro vs Apple M1 Max
4. Intel Core i9 12900K vs Apple M1 Max
5. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Apple M1 Max
6. Intel Core i9 13900K vs Apple M2 Ultra
7. Intel Core i9 13900HX vs Apple M2 Ultra
8. Apple M1 Ultra vs Apple M2 Ultra
9. AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX vs Apple M2 Ultra
10. Apple M2 Pro vs Apple M2 Ultra
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or M2 Ultra?
Promotion
EnglishРусский