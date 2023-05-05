Apple M2 Ultra vs M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Around 595.2 GB/s (291%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 14 more physical cores
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1972 vs 1771 points
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|May 5, 2023
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Apple M1
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|2
|E-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|10
|Total Threads
|24
|10
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|134 billions
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|60 W
|30 W
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|2048
|TMUs
|-
|128
|ROPs
|-
|64
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|192 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
