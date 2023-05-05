Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Ultra or M1 Pro: what's better?

Apple M2 Ultra vs M1 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Around 595.2 GB/s (291%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1972 vs 1771 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +10%
1681
M1 Pro
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +125%
27180
M1 Pro
12087
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
M1 Pro
3818
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
M1 Pro
21851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +11%
1963
M1 Pro
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +124%
27743
M1 Pro
12396
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Ultra and M1 Pro

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released May 5, 2023 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Codename Apple M2 Apple M1
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 2
E-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 10
Total Threads 24 10
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 64MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 134 billions 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 60 W 30 W
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 2048
TMUs - 128
ROPs - 64
TGP - 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 192 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

