Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Ultra or Apple M2: what's better?

Apple M2 Ultra vs Apple M2

Apple M2 Ultra
VS
Apple M2
Apple M2 Ultra
Apple M2

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Around 697.6 GB/s (681%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +7%
1681
Apple M2
1578
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +216%
27180
Apple M2
8596
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
Apple M2
4002
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
Apple M2
15379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +3%
1963
Apple M2
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +212%
27743
Apple M2
8882
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Ultra and Apple M2

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released May 5, 2023 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Codename Apple M2 Apple M2
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 4
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 24 8
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 134 billions 20 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 60 W 15 W
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 192 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version - 4.0

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M2
2. Apple M2 Pro vs Apple M2
3. Intel Core i5 12500H vs Apple M2
4. Apple M1 vs Apple M2
5. Intel Core i9 12900H vs Apple M2
6. Intel Core i7 13700K vs Apple M2
7. Intel Core i9 13900K vs Apple M2 Ultra
8. Apple M2 Max vs M2 Ultra
9. Apple M1 Ultra vs M2 Ultra
10. Intel Core i7 13700K vs Apple M2 Ultra
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or M2 Ultra?
Promotion
EnglishРусский