Apple M2 Ultra vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
- Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Around 697.6 GB/s (681%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|May 5, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Apple M2
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|8
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|134 billions
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|60 W
|15 W
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|192 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
