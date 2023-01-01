Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 5 7530U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7530U and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1478 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +9%
1570
Ryzen 5 7530U
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8636
Ryzen 5 7530U +8%
9307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +30%
1907
Ryzen 5 7530U
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +36%
8893
Ryzen 5 7530U
6532
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 20x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 20 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 15 W 15 W
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 1024 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 128 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7530U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or Apple M2?
