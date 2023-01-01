Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or Ryzen 9 7945HX: what's better?

Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX and M2
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
1593
Ryzen 9 7945HX +22%
1949
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8674
Ryzen 9 7945HX +302%
34830
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
1943
Ryzen 9 7945HX +4%
2015
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
9027
Ryzen 9 7945HX +109%
18854
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 16
P-Threads 4 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 16
Total Threads 8 32
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 20 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FL1
TDP 15 W 55-75 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 128 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 24 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

