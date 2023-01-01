Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1593
Ryzen 9 7945HX +22%
1949
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8674
Ryzen 9 7945HX +302%
34830
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4030
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1943
Ryzen 9 7945HX +4%
2015
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9027
Ryzen 9 7945HX +109%
18854
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|16
|P-Threads
|4
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|16
|Total Threads
|8
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FL1
|TDP
|15 W
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|128
|TMUs
|64
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|128
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
