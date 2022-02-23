Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U (laptop) against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5625U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15162
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +3%
1468
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3846
Ryzen 5 5625U +49%
5712
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|16
|7
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
