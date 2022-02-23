Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Intel Core i3 1215U
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U (laptop) against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5625U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
3846
Ryzen 5 5625U +49%
5712
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Barcelo
Model number i3-1215U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i3 1215U?
