AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
460
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13764
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +5%
1171
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +6%
5826
5471
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
6 (50%)
6 (50%)
Total votes: 12