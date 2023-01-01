Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1115G4 or Ryzen 3 7320U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

Intel Core i3 1115G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
Intel Core i3 1115G4
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7320U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7320U and 1115G4
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1263 vs 1040 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +23%
1319
Ryzen 3 7320U
1072
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
3138
Ryzen 3 7320U +35%
4237
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +22%
1262
Ryzen 3 7320U
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4
2526
Ryzen 3 7320U +40%
3532
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1115G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Model number i3-1115G4 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 2 4
Total Threads 4 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17-30x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 384 128
TMUs 24 8
ROPs 12 4
Execution Units 48 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 4

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Core i3 1115G4
2. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Core i3 1115G4
3. Core i3 1125G4 vs Core i3 1115G4
4. Core i3 1215U vs Core i3 1115G4
5. Core i3 1220P vs Core i3 1115G4
6. Core i3 1215U vs Ryzen 3 7320U
7. Ryzen 3 5425U vs Ryzen 3 7320U
8. Core i3 1305U vs Ryzen 3 7320U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Intel Core i3 1115G4?
Promotion
EnglishРусский