Intel Core i5 12400F vs i5 10400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1643 vs 1134 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +53%
1697
1111
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +62%
12313
7611
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +46%
1658
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +26%
7778
6187
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
