Intel Core i5 10400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Newer - released 10 months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
434
Ryzen 5 3600 +11%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3228
Ryzen 5 3600 +11%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2622
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12854
Ryzen 5 3600 +39%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1136
Ryzen 5 3600 +13%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5960
Ryzen 5 3600 +24%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
24 (27.6%)
63 (72.4%)
Total votes: 87
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 10400F
- Intel Core i5 10600 vs i5 10400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs Intel Core i5 10400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 10400F
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 10400F
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 5 3600