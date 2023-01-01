Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 1028 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +21%
1357
1126
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +13%
5052
4469
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +9%
2742
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +8%
10001
9302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +28%
1315
1030
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +25%
4672
3747
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|8
|ROPs
|20
|4
|Execution Units
|80
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|4
