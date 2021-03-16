Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
67
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1564 vs 1213 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3505
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +16%
2998
2582
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17553
Ryzen 5 3600 +1%
17726
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +28%
1547
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +10%
7424
6744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
