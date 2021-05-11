Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400H vs i5 10300H

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i5 10300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1387 vs 1110 points
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 April 2, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or i5 11400H?
