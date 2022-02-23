Intel Core i5 1235U vs Apple M1 Pro VS Intel Core i5 1235U Apple M1 Pro We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between Pro and 1235U Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt

Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz) Advantages of Apple M1 Pro More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Supports quad-channel memory

20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1456 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and Apple M1 Pro

General Vendor Intel Apple Released February 23, 2022 October 18, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Alder Lake-U - Model number i5-1235U - Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 12 10 Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 13x - L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 33.7 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm TDP 15 W 30 W Max. temperature 100°C - iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1296 MHz Shading Units 640 2048 TMUs 40 128 ROPs 20 64 Execution Units 80 - TGP 15 W 30 W Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1235U 1.41 TFLOPS M1 Pro 5.2 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page - PCI Express Version 4.0 - PCI Express Lanes 20 -