Intel Core i5 1235U vs i3 N305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 0 GHz i3 N305 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
53
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
20
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1096 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
- Newer - released 11-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +36%
1642
1211
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +84%
6636
3616
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3311
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +43%
1581
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +37%
6342
4621
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|i3-N305
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|-
|P-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|9-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|256
|TMUs
|40
|16
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|1
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|Intel Core i3 N305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|9
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1