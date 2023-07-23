AMD Ryzen 5 7500F vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7500F against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7500F are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
The "iGPU" and "Power Efficiency" have a minor impact on the NanoReview Score for desktop CPUs.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7500F +19%
1818
1530
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7500F +19%
14065
11805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3343
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21826
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8813
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 23, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|65 W
|65 W
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR5-5200
|- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7500F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
