We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7500F against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7500F are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
The "iGPU" and "Power Efficiency" have a minor impact on the NanoReview Score for desktop CPUs.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 7500F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7500F +19%
1818
Ryzen 5 5600X
1530
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7500F +19%
14065
Ryzen 5 5600X
11805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Value for money

Enter the current prices of the CPUs and click "Calculate" to determine which one has a better value-to-performance ratio.
VS

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7500F and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 23, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 65 W 65 W
Socket AM5 AM4
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200 - DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7500F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 7500F?
