AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 7500F

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen 5 7500F

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7500F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7500F are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
The "iGPU" and "Power Efficiency" have a minor impact on the NanoReview Score for desktop CPUs.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7500F and 7600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
  • Newer - released 10-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +8%
15142
Ryzen 5 7500F
14065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
VS

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 5 7500F

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 July 23, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 105 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 116 W -
Socket AM5 AM5
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 448 -
TMUs 8 -
ROPs 4 -
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7500F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 73.4 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 7500F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7500F or Ryzen 5 7600X?
