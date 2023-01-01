AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 7500F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7500F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7500F are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
- Newer - released 10-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +7%
1939
1818
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +8%
15142
14065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4190
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28557
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11938
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|July 23, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|116 W
|-
|Socket
|AM5
|AM5
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|448
|-
|TMUs
|8
|-
|ROPs
|4
|-
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR5-5200
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7500F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
