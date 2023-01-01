Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 5 7500F: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 7500F

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
AMD Ryzen 5 7500F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7500F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7500F are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
The "iGPU" and "Power Efficiency" have a minor impact on the NanoReview Score for desktop CPUs.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7500F and 5700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X
1500
Ryzen 5 7500F +21%
1818
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X
13937
Ryzen 5 7500F +1%
14065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Value for money

Enter the current prices of the CPUs and click "Calculate" to determine which one has a better value-to-performance ratio.
VS

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 5 7500F

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 July 23, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Vermeer) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 65 W 65 W
Socket AM4 AM5
Peak temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 7500F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 3600
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Intel Core i5 13600K
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X
5. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F vs Ryzen 7 5800X
6. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F vs Intel Core i5 12400F
7. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F vs Ryzen 5 7600X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F vs Ryzen 5 5600X
9. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F vs Ryzen 5 3600
10. AMD Ryzen 5 7500F vs Intel Core i5 13400F
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7500F or Ryzen 7 5700X?
EnglishРусский