Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1629 vs 1452 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +12%
1593
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +1%
9948
9837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +18%
3592
3035
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18131
Ryzen 7 5825U +2%
18436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +13%
1639
1452
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +21%
8512
7027
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4