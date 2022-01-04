Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U VS Intel Core i5 12450H AMD Ryzen 7 5825U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5825U and 12450H Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1629 vs 1452 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 15 vs 45 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-H Barcelo Model number i5-12450H - Socket BGA-1744 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 12 16 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 20x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 35-45 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 384 512 TMUs 24 32 ROPs 12 8 Execution Units 48 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12450H 0.84 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5825U n/a

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 16