We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1629 vs 1452 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +12%
1593
Ryzen 7 5825U
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +18%
3592
Ryzen 7 5825U
3035
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H
18131
Ryzen 7 5825U +2%
18436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H +13%
1639
Ryzen 7 5825U
1452
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H +21%
8512
Ryzen 7 5825U
7027
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Barcelo
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

