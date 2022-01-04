Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12450H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12450H
1607
M1 Pro +8%
1739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12450H
8647
M1 Pro +43%
12403
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 384 2048
TMUs 24 128
ROPs 12 64
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

