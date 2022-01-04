Intel Core i5 12450H vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 30 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3607
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19693
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1607
M1 Pro +8%
1739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8647
M1 Pro +43%
12403
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|33x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|2048
|TMUs
|24
|128
|ROPs
|12
|64
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
