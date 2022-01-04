Intel Core i5 12500H vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1503 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7796
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3776
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15212
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1510
Apple M1 +16%
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +27%
12234
9671
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|33x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
