Intel Core i5 12500H vs i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1711
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +125%
12341
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +2%
3591
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +92%
21950
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +7%
1632
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +123%
10287
4616
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|i3-1215U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|12x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
