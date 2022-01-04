Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Core i3 1215U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs i3 1215U

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i3 1215U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +125%
12341
Core i3 1215U
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +92%
21950
Core i3 1215U
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +123%
10287
Core i3 1215U
4616
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-12500H i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 12x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

