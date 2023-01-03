Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1335U or Ryzen 5 7640HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640HS and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7308
Ryzen 5 7640HS +89%
13806
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7487
Ryzen 5 7640HS +36%
10145
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i5-1335U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 43x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 FP8
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2800 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640HS
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS or Intel Core i5 1335U?
