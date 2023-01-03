Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400 or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400 with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 13400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400 +13%
1794
Ryzen 7 5800X
1594
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +6%
16068
Ryzen 7 5800X
15193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400
26167
Ryzen 7 5800X +6%
27856
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +16%
12229
Ryzen 7 5800X
10583
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i5-13400 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 154 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i5 13400?
