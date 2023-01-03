Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13400 or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i5 13400
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Intel Core i5 13400
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400 with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 13400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 76 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +10%
16434
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14936
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400
26472
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +5%
27927
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13400 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i5-13400 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 148 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13400 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i5 13400?
