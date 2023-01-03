Intel Core i5 13420H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i5 13420H against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13420H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13420H +10%
1700
1546
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12780
Ryzen 7 6800H +15%
14652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3267
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23707
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13420H +4%
1681
1610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13420H +10%
10896
9946
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-13420H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|45 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|95 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|12
|32
|Execution Units
|48
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR5x-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13420H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
