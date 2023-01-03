Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13420H or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i5 13420H against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 13420H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13420H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13420H +10%
1700
Ryzen 7 6800H
1546
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13420H
12780
Ryzen 7 6800H +15%
14652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13420H +10%
10896
Ryzen 7 6800H
9946
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13420H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-13420H -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 45 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 95 W -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 384 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 12 32
Execution Units 48 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13420H
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR5x-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13420H official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i5 13420H?
